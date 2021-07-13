Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom Board of Directors forms Sustainable Development Committee

The Gazprom Board of Directors resolved to form the Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors and to approve the regulation on the Committee.

Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors, was elected as Chairman of the Committee, while Alexey Miller, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Andrey Akimov, Member of Board of Directors, were elected as members of the Committee.

Background

The matters falling within the purview of the Committee include the preparation of recommendations on defining the lines of work of the Gazprom Group in the field of sustainable development, as well as on assessing the implementation of the Group's sustainable development policy .

 

