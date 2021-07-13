Westminster Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 at 0857
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Angelica Barbour
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Ludlow Police Department responded to a residence on Depot St for a reported family fight. While on scene, it was learned that Barbour had an active arrest warrant. Barbour was flash cited on scene to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/07/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.