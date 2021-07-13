Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 at 0857

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Angelica Barbour                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Ludlow Police Department responded to a residence on Depot St for a reported family fight. While on scene, it was learned that Barbour had an active arrest warrant. Barbour was flash cited on scene to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/07/21 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/07/21 at 1300 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

