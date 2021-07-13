Westminster Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 at 0857

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Angelica Barbour

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Ludlow Police Department responded to a residence on Depot St for a reported family fight. While on scene, it was learned that Barbour had an active arrest warrant. Barbour was flash cited on scene to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/07/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.