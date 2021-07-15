QASource Releases The State of Software Development and QA Testing 2021-2022 Industry Report
This report is intended to help executives understand the current trends that the software development and testing industries are experiencing.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QASource, one of the world’s leading software QA service providers, has released their 2021-2022 State of Software Development and QA Testing Industry Report after analyzing working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, technology trends and the management styles of engineering team leaders. To uncover this data, QASource polled over 600 C-level executives and 600 engineers from around the world.
The State of Software Development and QA Testing Industry Report is intended to help software development executives understand industry benchmarks for managing software teams and to help them know where to invest in current and upcoming software trends.
“The hundreds of responses we got from executives and engineers around the world felt very much in line with what we have experienced here at QASource,” said Rajeev Rai, QASource CEO. “But, I was surprised to see that only 31.33% of executive leaders invested in ongoing training for their engineering teams. At QASource we make a consistent effort to re-invest in our engineers training, tools and testing facilities to make sure our engineers are set up to be successful and that our clients are able to leverage trained talent in the latest software development and testing technologies.”
Executives and engineers were asked questions pertaining to working remotely, security protocols during the pandemic, development and testing trends that they invested in, trends they moved away from and overall management challenges.
Some notable findings from the industry report include:
- 70% of executives plan on hiring at least 10 engineers over the next 12 months
- Executives spent the most money on Remote Teams, Security Risk & Compliance, and Machine Learning & AI in 2020
- 68% of executives believe that working remotely affected their security protocols
The full State of Software Development and QA Testing 2021-2022 Industry Report can be accessed at QASource.com.
