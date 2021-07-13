California Gubernatorial Candidate, Jeff Hewitt, to visit Bay Area and Oroville for Fundraisers and Dam Tour
Riverside County Supervisor to Speak on State's Aging Water Infrastructure
Given our state has an agricultural industry of $50, water is one of my top issues to address with fiscally sensible solutions that will greatly improve our water supply to farms and residents.”CASTRO VALLEY, CA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Supervisor and California Gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming September 14th recall election, will be coming to Westover Winery, in Castro Valley, CA, for an evening BBQ fundraiser Friday, July 16th, 2021 as part of a quick visit to Northern California. The following day, Saturday, July 17th, Hewitt will be touring Oroville Dam to inspect one of California's important water resources, followed by another fundraiser meet-and-greet at the South Side Community Center, in Oroville.
— Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Supervisor
One of Hewitt's key platform issues is addressing the state's long ignored aging water infrastructure, and he wants to share his vision of fiscally sensible solutions to improve and upgrade the state's water resources management of one of its most precious resources. “Water is the lifeblood of any state. You cannot have people unless there is water. Given our state's population of nearly 40 million people, and an agricultural industry of $50 billion that is famous for feeding the world, as Governor, water would be one of my top issues to address immediately, with fiscally sensible solutions that will greatly improve our water supply to farms and residents,” said Hewitt.
At both the Castro Valley and Oroville fundraiser, Hewitt will be meeting with attendees, and answering any questions about his policies on housing, education and school choice, the state's looming pension crisis, or any other policy topic of their choice. There will be no curating of questions, all topics will be open to discussion.
Castro Valley Event Details:
WHERE: Westover Winery, 34329 Palomares Road, Castro Valley, CA 94552
WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2020, 6:00-9:00pm
PRICE: $80 for dinner with two wine tickets, $70 with no wine tickets. Non-alcoholic beverages included with both ticket options, Vegan choice available.
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hewitt-for-governor-fundraising-dinner-at-the-westover-winery-tickets-162115498821
Oroville Event Details:
WHERE: South Side Community Center, 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA 95966
WHEN: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 6:00-8:00pm
PRICE: $0-50
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hewitt-for-governor-jefferson-dinner-event-in-oroville-tickets-162904266045?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
About Jeff Hewitt
In 2018, Jeff Hewitt was elected to the Board Supervisors for Riverside County’s Fifth District. In 2004, Jeff Hewitt served on the Calimesa City Planning Commission applying his private sector experience to the land development of Calimesa. In 2010 Hewitt ran for Calimesa City Council, won re-election in 2014 and was elected a Calimesa-record three consecutive one-year terms as Mayor by his colleagues. Jeff Hewitt was born in 1953 in Southern California. He graduated from Yucaipa High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Cal State San Bernardino. While in college, Jeff started his own contracting company by creating new applications for existing technology, eventually applying what he learned to pool construction, including excavation, electrical and plumbing.
Elizabeth Stump
Libertarian Party of California
+1 510-828-2281
email us here