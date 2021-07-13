FEEEDS-GALLUP 8th Annual Africa Forum - "Africa's Business Economy & the AfCFTA — The Key Role of SMEs"
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honored Guest Speakers Afreximbank's Dr. Fofack & AfCFTA Senior Advisor Dr. Mangeni discuss their institutions' support & programs for SME
Press Announcement First Appeared in Allafrica.com
Event Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021
Time: 9:00-11:00 AM EST
Co-Hosts Ambassador (Dr.) Robin Renee Sanders and Gallup Global Managing Partner Jon Clifton, with event partners allAfrica.com, the African & Caribbean Business Council (ACBC), United People for African Congress (UPAC) and the U.S.-Africa Trade Council, invite you to the 8th Annual FEEEDS-Gallup Africa Forum - "Africa's Business Economy & the AfCFTA — the Key Role of SMEs."
This is an opportunity to hear firsthand from the event's "Honored Featured Speakers:" Dr. Hippolyte Fofack of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Dr. Francis Mangeni, advisor to the Secretary General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Each will discuss how their institutions support the critical role of Africa's and the African Diaspora's small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and the critical role they play in the region's overall economy and ultimately the broader success of the AfCFTA.
Co-Hosts' Bio Notes:
Ambassador (Dr.) Robin Sanders, CEO-FEEEDS, served as one of the U.S. Government's top diplomats on African issues over a long career in the United States Diplomatic Corps reaching senior positions ranging from Ambassador to the Republics of Nigeria, Republic of Congo, two stints – NSC Director for Africa at the White House, and U.S. Permanent Representative to the West African Regional Organization ECOWAS. Dr. Sanders received her doctor of science degree from Pittsburgh's Robert Morris University, where she also holds the title of Distinguished Public Service & Rooney Scholar; has MA and MS degrees from Ohio University; and, a BA from Hampton University. She is a recognized thought-leader on Africa's political, economic, technology, and policy issues, as well as on the region's thematic topics such as SDGs, SMEs/entrepreneurship, Trade, the Diaspora, food security, democracy/elections, education & climate change. In addition to co-hosting the annual Africa Forum with Gallup World Poll, FEEEDS publishes @the FEEEDS Index based on Gallup World Poll Africa development data. Jon Clifton is the Global Managing Partner of Gallup World Poll. Gallup World Poll is a leading global company that specializes in big data analytics of employees, customers, students and citizens. Jon's mission is to help 7 billion citizens be heard on their most pressing work and life issues through the Gallup World Poll, a 100-year initiative spanning 150 countries. Jon holds a BA in political science and history from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor from University of Nebraska, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Midland University.
Honored Featured Speakers' Bio Notes:
Dr. Hippolyte Fofack is Chief Economist, Director of Research and International Cooperation at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). He will be speaking on "How Afreximbank Leverages Its Programs to Support the SME Sector." Dr. Fofack has more than 20 years of experience in development economics, international trade, banking, international finance and academia. Prior to joining the African Export-Import Bank, he was with the World Bank Group, where he served in several capacities, including as senior economist and head of the Macroeconomic and Growth Research Program. In 2005, Dr. Fofack was elected to the African Academy of Sciences, has served on the advisory board of Pennsylvania's Lincoln University and is a member of the Africa Society of the National Summit on Africa Board of Directors. Dr. Francis Mangeni is Senior Advisor to the AfCFTA Secretary General and is Head of Trade Promotion & Programs. His topic will be "AfCFTA: How It Supports SME Participation in Regional Trade." Dr. Mangeni has worked and consulted extensively on the multilateral trade system and African economic integration, is a senior fellow at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, and has served as Director of Trade, Customs and Monetary Affairs with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).
Given that the FEEEDS-Gallup Africa Forum was created eight years ago with the objective of 'highlighting Africa's key topics with dialogue & data,' Gallup's Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Director, Magali Rheault, will scene set the Forum with key data on "Current Africa Business Environment for SMEs & Regional Economies."
