Supporting National Shooting Sports Month

Created to encourage participation in the shooting sports and emphasize firearms safety, National Shooting Sports Month will take place throughout August.CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created to encourage participation in shooting sports and emphasize firearms safety, National Shooting Sports Month will take place throughout August.
It is truly wonderful to see NSSF promoting National Shooting Sports Month. This is the perfect time for experienced shooters to introduce someone new to the sports they enjoy and for those who haven’t been out target shooting lately to get back out there for some practice. With millions of new gun owners across the country, this is a great opportunity for them to learn more about shooting sports and gun safety.
“Last year’s National Shooting Sports Month was a tremendous success, thanks to hundreds of ranges and retailers across the country reminding people about the fun and excitement of target shooting,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We’re thrilled to have Re-Nine Safety join in continuing the celebration of the shooting sports this year.”
Whether you’re an experienced target shooter, a hunter, or a person just becoming interested in acquiring the first firearm and learning how to shoot, NSSF invites you to visit a firearms retailer during National Shooting Sports Month to learn about the many types of shooting sports and firearms safety.
Visit www.letsgoshooting.org to learn more.
Be sure to “Like” NSSF’s Facebook page to see how others across the country are celebrating this special event. NSSF and Re-Nine Safety encourage you to share your National Shooting Sports Month experience on social media and to use the hashtag #LetsGoShooting.
ABOUT Re-Nine Safety
Re-Nine Safety offers existing and new dealers/gun shops a 10% discount on stock orders through the end of July to support National Shooting Sports Month. Our unique cardboard targets are an excellent choice for new and experienced shooters. To learn more visit: www.re-nine.com.
ABOUT NSSF
The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers.
For more information, visit www.nssf.org.
