Kinks In Chromatin
The ultimate guide to understanding better how DNA behaves inside the chromatinCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Organization of DNA in Chromatin" is a biochemistry book by Dr. Henry M. Sobell. It explains conformational changes in DNA that accompany drug intercalation have led us to ask if DNA first bends or “kinks” to accept an intercalative drug or dye. Kinking is made possible by altering the normal C2′ endo deoxyribose sugar ring puckering in B DNA to a mixed sugar puckering pattern of the type C3′ endo (3′-5′) C2′ endo and partially unstacking base-pairs. A kinking scheme such as this would require minimal stereochemical rearrangement and would also involve small energies. This has prompted us to ask more generally if a conformational change such as this could be used by proteins in their interactions with nucleic acids. In this paper, we describe an interesting superhelical DNA structure formed by kinking DNA every 10 base pairs. The structure may be used in the organization of DNA in chromatin.
Dr. Henry M. Sobell is internationally renowned for his pioneering contributions to the understanding of how the anticancer agent, actinomycin D, binds to DNA and exerts its mechanism of action. Using the technique of X-ray crystallography, he and his research colleague, Shri C. Jain, solved the structure of a crystalline complex containing actinomycin and deoxyguanosine in the early 1970s, and this information led them to propose a model that is now widely accepted to understand the general features of how actinomycin binds to DNA.
Rather than bending uniformly along its length, nucleosomal DNA is proposed to consist of multiple segments of B- and A- DNA held together by kinks when forming its left-handed toroidal superhelical structure. Learn all of this in this book and understand better the organization of DNA in chromatin.
