Snow College and Athletic Advancement Assoc. of America Announce Partnership Providing Education to AZ Student Athletes
First of it's kind collaborative partnerrship to bring academic offerings and access to education for non-profit community college conference student-athletesPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snow College and the Athletic Advancement Association of America Announce a Collaborative Partnership to Provide Access to Education for Student-Athletes in Arizona
Snow College, located in Ephraim, UT, and the Athletic Advancement Association of America (AAAA), a pending 501c3 dedicated to assisting student-athletes access to education under the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference (HJCAC) name, today have announced a partnership that allows HJCAC student-athletes access to both synchronous and asynchronous online education via Snow College.
--Snow College Fast Facts--
-Ranked #1 in the Nation
Snow College was rated as the #1 community college in the nation for student success in an unsolicited report in January 2020 by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
-Unprecedented Success Rate
Snow College boasts one of the highest student success rates in the country at 85% (43% graduate and 42% successfully transfer)
-Best in State
Snow College in 2021 earned Best in State classification in four categories including Curriculum Development, Educational Advisor, Higher Education Administrator, and College/University Teacher
--AAAA Quotes Regarding the Partnership--
For the past two years we have worked hard to build the HJCAC from the ashes of the Western States Football League (WSFL). As a former community college student-athlete I know firsthand the value a community college education is on an individual. This is especially true for those that seek to utilize their athletic abilities in order to access educational opportunities beyond that of community college.
The AAAA has remained steadfast in the importance of a quality education for young people. It was imperative to us that we sought not only an educational partner for the HJCAC, but one that provided the families and young people in Arizona access to better opportunities.
We started this process with a proverbial wish list of partners which was headed by Snow College. During my time at SCC and in the WSFL it became obvious that Snow not only offered an excellent education but recognized first and foremost the importance of the students they served.
Snow College frequently ranks among the nation’s best community colleges in several categories. It was vitally important when entering into this partnership that we did so with a college that was affordable, accredited, and provided transferability of courses to many of the nation’s colleges and universities.
--Additional Details of Agreement--
• The AAAA has for two years operated under a “league fee” model where players provided an annual league fee to cover the costs of day-to-day expenses associated with community college football. This agreement will eliminate the “league fee” effective immediately for all AAAA student-athletes enrolled at Snow College.
• AAAA student-athletes will have access to dedicated Snow College personnel and resources to including in-state residency rates and scholarship opportunities to further incentivize and assist them in the academic process.
