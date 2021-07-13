Legal Services of Greater Miami Announces $50,000 Gift from The Helliwell Family Foundation for Legal Fellowship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helliwell Family Foundation continues to lead by example with the $50,000 multi-year pledge over 5 years in its continued commitment to support Legal Services of Greater Miami (Legal Services). This gift is intended to fund The Helliwell Legal Fellowship in honor of Paul L.E. Helliwell, an attorney who committed his career to his country and understood the importance of service.
“This gift honors my father’s dedication to the pursuit of justice because he believed fairness matters and everyone, regardless of their financial stature, should have the opportunity to have legal representation,” said Anne Helliwell, Director of The Helliwell Family Foundation. “Additionally, it provides a wonderful opportunity for law students to engage in interesting and rewarding work.”
The fellowship will help fulfill Legal Services’ mission of equal justice for all by funding talented and committed law students to assist Legal Services’ attorneys advocate for the most vulnerable members of our community. It will also provide students with the opportunity to gain practical experience and develop professional skills. Most importantly, this fellowship will help foster a commitment to social justice advocacy and pro bono service.
“We are deeply grateful to Anne and The Helliwell Family Foundation for this extraordinary gift,” said Monica Vigues-Pitan, Legal Services Executive Director. “As we celebrate 55 years of service, it is this ongoing support that ensures we expand our advocacy and continue to advance equal justice by providing low-income families facing health, housing or financial struggles with high-quality legal representation.”
For information on the Legal Services Fellowship Program, contact mviguespitan@legalservicesmiami.org.
About Legal Services of Greater Miami:
Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc. is the largest provider of broad-based civil legal services for the poor in Miami-Dade and Monroe and is recognized in the state and in the nation as a model legal services program. In any given year, Legal Services provides services which benefits almost 20,000 vulnerable members of our community who have nowhere else to turn for help – women, children, seniors, veterans returning from combat, people with disabilities, low wage workers and the homeless--who have problems in the areas of tenants’ rights, homeownership, health and income maintenance, employment, special education, tax and consumer rights. For more information, visit www.legalservicesmiami.org and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
