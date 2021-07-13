Assistant Attorney General – Environmental Protection Division

Agricultural legal services

The Office of the Attorney General, Environmental Protection Division, has an immediate opening for a full-time assistant attorney general to work on legal matters for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Duties may include civil litigation to enforce Vermont’s varied agricultural laws (Title 6); Certificate of Public Good (30 V.S.A. 248) proceedings before the Vermont Public Utility Commission; Act 250 land use proceedings (10 V.S.A., Chapter 151); contract advice; and potential work on a wide range of issues involving agriculture, related industries, food safety, agricultural development, and water quality.

The selected individual will work closely with Agency staff and with other assistant attorneys general who handle Agency matters. The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, with two to eight years of relevant legal experience and excellent oral and written communication skills.

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending a letter of interest, resume, references, and writing sample to the Office of the Attorney General, Environmental Protection Division, attention Natasha Sala: natasha.sala@vermont.gov.

