Assistant Attorney General – Department of Mental Health

The Office of Vermont Attorney seeks a highly motivated attorney to join its team serving the Vermont Department of Mental Health (“DMH”) Unit. This full time position is responsible for the litigation of cases such as involuntary commitment and involuntary medication cases, as well as appeals to the Vermont Human Services Board. The position also involves representing DMH in criminal proceedings concerning issues of competency, sanity, and a defendant’s need for involuntary treatment. Work will also include reviewing state contracts, and training mental health providers on all aspects of Vermont’s mental health laws.

The position will be centered in Waterbury, Vermont but will require travel to state courts as needed. Candidate must be willing to work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills, and the ability to gain knowledge of applicable state and federal law and departmental regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or be eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan. The AGO offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to Senior Assistant Attorney General Mathew Viens, Sr. Assistant Attorney General, at matt.viens@vermont.gov.

Last modified: August 18, 2021