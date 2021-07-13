Altru Institute to Introduce SafeTogether: Mobile Lab at Invest in Schools Summit
Mobile Lab developed by LumiraDx, Black & Veatch, and Radeas/ Circumference laboratories to serve school COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Altru Institute, a philanthropic think tank that addresses complex challenges by fostering collaboration and providing a platform for innovation, announced it will demonstrate the SafeTogether: Mobile Lab at the upcoming Invest in Schools Summit in Washington, DC. August 3rd and 4th.
The Summit will bring together thought leaders focused on making school safe and rebuilding K-12 post pandemic. Session on COVID testing to focus on the experiences of those who kept schools open during the pandemic with testing approaches. “Our goal is to document what works and how to respond in the future such that schools will never be forced to close again from a pandemic. We seek to showcase new technologies that could help not only schools but society in general avoid devasatting lockdowns” said Brett Johnson, CEO of Altru Institute. LEARN MORE
The Mobile Lab that will be demonstrated was developed through a unique partnership between engineering, laboratory, and medical diagnostic manufacturing leaders including LumiraDx, Black & Veatch, and Radeas / Circumference laboratories to provide rapid, high throughput, and accurate molecular testing to areas that are in need. The SafeTogether: Mobile Lab units will support COVID-19 testing and deliver vaccines at schools and other locations, as well as other community health and wellness programs. REGISTER
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the need for easy access to healthcare. As schools reopen, communities want to see their children healthy and thriving. However, the reality is nearly 30 percent of America’s 73 million children face substantive difficulties in accessing health care” said Johnson, adding “These mobile systems can provide healthcare access to our schools during COVID and beyond and help to improve the health of children especially in underserved populations. We are delighted to be working with industry leaders including LumiraDx, Black & Veatch, and Radeas / Circumference laboratories in this initiative to create the future of healthcare and build healthier communities.”
The Mobile Lab Units were designed by consulting, engineering, and construction company Black & Veatch with critical expertise by the high complexity clinical lab Radeas/ Circumference. "At Black & Veatch we value innovation and problem solving. Teaming up with LumiraDx and Radeas helped amplify our Rapid Modular Health System (RaMHS) in order create a best in class testing process for this conference and beyond," said Dave Johnson, leader of RaMHS from Black & Veatch. The primary testing technology used in the units is LumiraDx’s cutting-edge molecular technology - RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2 Assay. The test utilizes a direct amplification method to detect SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleic acid in under 20 minutes on common open channel PCR systems – a process which typically takes more than one hour – making it an ideal system to serve mass testing applications including schools.
“We are proud to be working with the Altru Institute and our partners to bring these Mobile Units to communities and school,” stated Sanjay Malkani President, LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions. He continued, the SafeTogether units house sophisticated laboratory equipment that is usually only found in your central or reference laboratories as well as highly accurate and immediate COVID-19 testing that will allow schools to safely reopen and keep their students healthy. As we look even beyond the pandemic, the units can be shared across many cities or counties where healthcare is needed the most.”
More details regarding the SafeTogether Mobile Units program will be shared at the August Invest in Schools Summit in Washington DC on August 3 and 4th. Organized by the Altru Institute Virus Project the summit will examines best practices and innovative approaches to make schools safe and healthy while also accelerating learning.
About Black & Veatch:
Black & Veatch is a global engineering, procurement, consulting, and innovation leader with more than 100-years of experience developing and delivering solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. Since 1915, our projects have spanned more than 100 countries and impacted the lives of hundreds of millions of people. As the pandemic encompassed the world, Black & Veatch seized the moment to take our global experience of collecting and tracking biological lab data, monitoring water streams, managing networks, facilities, and project sites to develop a suite of COVID-19 response solutions.
About Radeas / Circumference
Radeas Labs is a high complexity clinical lab which processes over 30 million tests annually and has the ability to fully run and report COVID tests in less than one hour. Radeas has processed over 4 million COVID tests with an average return of result in 7 hours. Over the past year, Radeas had been dedicated to helping bring students back into the classroom. This includes testing students at two hundred universities throughout the nation and support of the NCAA athletes by testing prior to each competition. Radeas has a proven track record with over 18,000+ five-star Google reviews.
Circumference was founded in 2015 as a comprehensive response to the disjointed laboratory space. We have 20+ years of experience in outfitting and managing laboratories, working with CLIA, COLA, and CAP, developing methods, and delivering accurate and rapid results to our clients. We’ve processed over 41 million tests, passed over 200 audits, and started over 125 laboratories since inception. We work with all levels of laboratory testing from POC waiver devices to high complexity molecular, toxicology, and PCR applications."
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx was founded in 2014 by a group of entrepreneurs: Ron Zwanziger, CEO; Dave Scott, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer; and Jerry McAleer, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, who spent three decades building diagnostics businesses. including at companies such as Medisense, Inc., Inverness Medical Technology Inc. and Alere Inc. They raised almost $1 Billion through debt and equity from blue chip institutional and strategic investors. Based in the UK, with primary R&D and manufacturing operations in Stirling, Scotland and San Diego, U.S., and a network of affiliates in virtually all major markets. LumiraDx has 1200 employees worldwide and develops, manufactures, and commercializes an innovative point of care diagnostic Platform.
