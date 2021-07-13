Introducing Vault Hill, the Blockchain-based Start-up Building a Decentralised Urban Planning-led Metaverse
Plans include Vault Hill City, a sustainable virtual economy, and its VHC utility token, an ecosystem of diverse contributors, and an NFT marketplace.LONDON, UK, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain-based start-up, Vault Hill, who is working on creating the first decentralized metaverse that uses urban planning concepts for its virtual real estate, announced their official launch today. The Farringdon, London based company is quickly growing a team that will help them advance their roadmap and ultimately build a “a socially dynamic virtual reality world where users have unrestricted creative freedom.”
The concept of the metaverse has been growing in popularity in recent years since games like Pokemon Go and virtual worlds like Decentraland have made their way into the mainstream. In the metaverse, virtual and physical worlds converge through avatars and the integration of creative technologies like haptic feedback that allow users to actually feel what is happening in the virtual world in the real world.
“We’re extremely excited to announce our official launch and focus on building an urban planning-led metaverse where architects, content creators, developers, artists, VLAND owners and users all contribute to an exciting, visually stimulating, fun and thoughtful world.” Said Vault Hill’s founding team.
In addition to launching a virtual world where the impossible becomes possible, like escaping a boring meeting by flying out of an office window to soar with the birds, for instance, Vault Hill is also committed to creating that world as a fully decentralized metaverse where there is no central authority or figurehead who can ban users from the platform or create rules or hierarchy that limit a user’s experience. Instead, the team is using the principles of urban planning to encourage positive spatial outcomes as VLAND NFT plots are sold.
As part of their launch, the team has announced a robust 2021-2022 roadmap that includes launching the Vault Hill City (VHC) utility token, building out an ecosystem of diverse users and contributors, exchanging listings, VLAND auctions, and implementing virtual reality in VHC. In addition, the plan is for Vault Hill’s VLAND plots to serve as NFTs that provide buyers with 32m x 32m virtual plots of land where VHC owners can build, advertise, and showcase their unique products and services.
“Our core focus is on ensuring an exceptional experience, unbridled creativity, and trust among our users.” Said the team. “Once people see what we are building, especially those unfamiliar with the concept of the metaverse, it is going to be like they’ve happened upon a whole new dimension of experience.”
