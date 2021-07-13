Cyprus issues licences for 5G services following multi-spectrum auction

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Cyprus-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The sector is set to develop further into 2021, supported by 5G services which were launched in February 2021 shortly after the award of licences following the multi-spectrum auction held in December 2020.





However, the country’s fibre broadband sector remains lacklustre. There were barely 30,000 fibre-based subscribers at the beginning of 2021, accounting for only 9% of all fixed broadband connections. Similarly, gigabit connections accounted for only 0.05% of the total. Nevertheless, there are promising signs that the market will develop strongly in coming years. Cablenet’s cable broadband network reaches 60% of premises, and the company is investing to increase its footprint to 80% of premises. Fror its part, Cyta is fast-tracking its fibre rollout plans, having adjusted its original 10-year NBN program in preference for rolling out fibre to 90% of the population (covering 200,000 premises) by the end of 2023.







Companies mentioned in this report:

Cyta, PrimeTel, Multichoice, Cablenet, Cytamobile-Vodafone, Epic (MTN Cyprus), Kibris Telecom







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Cyprus-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665