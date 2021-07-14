Anblicks Config Driven Framework for Talend
Anblicks Config Drive Framework Powered by Talend is developed to cater to the need for realtime acceleration of ETL/ELT development & reduce maintenance costs.SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks will be hosting its latest webinar titled "Anblicks Config Driven Framework (CDF) for Talend" on July 27, 2021. The webinar will be presented by Adrian Lim (Director, Channels APAC, Talend), and Karthikeyan Jaganathan (Data Architect, BI & Integration, Anblicks).
Anblicks Config Driven Framework (CDF) is a simplified low code ETL framework, which helps you to add new data sources and data integration pipelines nearly automatically, requiring little or no input from developers. CDF improves performance by configurable task parallelization and provides insightful proactive operational dashboards to mitigate failures. CDF is powered by Talend Data Fabric, which combines data integration, integrity, and governance in a single, unified platform.
During the webinar, the presenters will walk you through the data integration use cases of two large customers and the challenges, showcasing how Talend Data Fabric and Anblicks CDF addresses these challenges, demonstrate the features such as configurable workflow, advanced monitoring, and logging using the Power BI dashboard, explain the scalable and extensible architecture and showcase what it takes to implement and roll-out this low cost and high-performance solution.
“There is a fundamental shift and need in the industry to move towards using low code ETL frameworks. Anblicks Config Drive Framework Powered by Talend is developed to cater to the need for real-time acceleration of ETL/ELT development and reduce maintenance costs. The framework is light-weighted, highly scalable, really versatile, and high-performance in order to be able to deliver data faster to business.” says Karthikeyan Jaganathan, Data Architect at Anblicks.
"To really add value, data management needs to be an active and intentional system that increases an organization's understanding of its data and its potential to add value to operations," said Adrian Lim (AJ), Director Channels APAC at Talend. "I'm delighted to introduce Talend's new vision on Data Health and how to embark on a data journey the right way with Talend and Anblicks to help organizations reach the business outcomes they require."
About Talend (www.talend.com): Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.
Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.
For more information, please visit talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com): Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company – Enabling Enterprises with Data-Driven Decision Making. Since 2004, Anblicks has been enabling customers across the globe with their digital transformation journey. Anblicks is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs more than 500 technology professionals, data analysts, and data science experts in the USA, India, and Australia.
Anblicks is committed to bringing value to various industries using CloudOps, Data Analytics, and Modern Apps. Global customers benefited from our Anblicks Ignite Enterprise Data Platform and Accelerators.
