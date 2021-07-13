Orolia Unveils Its Latest Network Timing Edge Platform, EdgeSync
A new cost-effective small form factor designed for NTP and PTP functionality
EdgeSync is a great addition to Orolia's timing product line because it's ideally suited to meet the demanding requirements of today's modern networks, including 5G infrastructure.”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions, has introduced EdgeSync, a new cost-effective network timing platform that provides Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functionality for real-time edge applications.
— Jeremy Onyan, Director of Time Sensitive Networks at Orolia
High performance, scalability, ease of use and manageability make EdgeSync particularly well-suited for a wide range of applications, including data centers, finance, mobile edge computing, enterprise, smart grid, industrial IoT, process control or telecommunications.
"EdgeSync is a great addition to Orolia's timing product line because it's ideally suited to meet the demanding requirements of today's modern networks, including 5G infrastructure," said Jeremy Onyan, Director of Time Sensitive Networks at Orolia. “It delivers NTP and PTP capability to industries like process control, broadcast and telecom in a cost-efficient form factor that doesn’t sacrifice performance while taking advantage of the growing demand for edge applications.”
EdgeSync uses a multi-Global Navigation Satellite Systems receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and QZSS), PTP and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) as input references and generates PTP, SyncE, NTP and timing signals (10MHz, 1PPS and Time of Day message) as outputs. It features dual 1GbE ports for both copper RJ45 and optical network timing connections.
EdgeSync can also provide IEEE 1588-2008 (PTP) Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functionality. The device leverages unique industry-leading PTP algorithms to deliver stringent timing for demanding, precise applications and supports multiple industry PTP profiles for interoperability. An enhanced oscillator and PTP slave capacity option allow users to choose the EdgeSync performance level to meet their specific needs.
EdgeSync is currently available both in the Orolia Online Store (shipping to U.S. addresses only) and directly from Orolia technical sales representatives.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide and is renowned for its best-in-class customer service and innovation. www.orolia.com
