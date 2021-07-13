St. Johnsbury / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403286

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/11/21 at 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Steven Chapin

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/11/21 at 1916 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a Red Jeep Cherokee that crashed on Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, near a the entrance to a swimming hole where children often go. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that the operator fled the scene and there were no occupants in the vehicle. There were Miller Lite and Natural Lights beer boxes that spilled from the vehicle. The operator was later identified as Steven Chapin and Troopers learned from witness statements that Chapin was intoxicated and high on marijuana during operation. Chapin was located and cited on 07/12/21 at the Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held after a separate arrest earlier this day. Chapin will also be issued $200 worth of fines for littering the beer boxes that were found at the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.