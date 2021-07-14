AND Agency Upgrades Monterrey Call Center to Attract Top Talent Post-Pandemic
International advertising agency adds multiple perks and deploys world’s only biodefense indoor air protection system to safely reopen call center in Monterrey.MONTERREY, MEXICO, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a best-place-to-work has taken on new meaning. As many contact centers struggle to reopen offices AND agency's call center in Monterrey, Mexico, newly rebranded as AND XP The Experience Professionals, has been investing to upgrade their Employee Experience. They're introducing new employee benefits, adding innovative digital technology, fresh graphic design concepts, collaborative workspaces, and even better air filtration. They have now become the world’s first call center to install the Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) Biodefense Indoor Air System™. The call center installed nine IVP Biodefense Indoor Air System units as part of a $250,000 (US) renovation project in its 15,000 square-foot office in the San Jeronimo 4o Sector neighborhood, to bring more than 250 employees back to work safely.
AND Agency delivers marketing, advertising, customer experience and contact center solutions to clients in a variety of industries such as Telecommunications, Finance and Entertainment. With an increasing desire to invest in their employees and attract top talent, the agency determined IVP technology was an essential part of the modern, post-pandemic workplace. IVP is the only existing air filter system which can instantaneously Catch and Kill™ airborne COVID-19 (99.999%) and all other airborne pathogens. Other aspects of the renovation include updated décor, workstations and a workroom designed to fuel creativity and positive morale. It features large screen televisions, Nintendos, PlayStations, and arcade games to ensure employees relax and refuel when not at their desks.
“Many of our agents wanted a safe return to the office as it helps with collaboration and a sense of community,” said AND agency Chief Operating Officer John DeVaul. “IVP protects our agents so they can focus on what they do best — building brand loyalty. We are proud to be the world’s first contact center to provide high quality indoor air for our employees.”
The IVP system was designed by Monzer Hourani, who has an extensive background in physics, science, and engineering. Hourani recently earned Engineering News-Record’s 2021 Award of Excellence. “Improving air quality, opening businesses back up safely and protecting people from airborne viruses will be important for years to come,” Hourani said.
About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)
Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created by Monzer Hourani in April 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic and to foster research, development, and deployment of technologies that offer biodefense solutions to mitigate transmission of biological threats in indoor environments. At the heart of this award-winning biodefense design is a proprietary heated mesh that works in conjunction with legacy air filtration found in HVAC systems. For more information, please visit www.ivpair.com.
About AND Agency
AND Agency delivers an innovative brand of marketing, advertising, experience management and contact center solutions. Our goal is to provide engaging solutions designed to deepen your customer relationships, inspire your employees and strengthen the emotional connection to your brand. We drive growth by embracing our clients with a full suite of marketing and outsourcing capabilities, creating an unbeatable customer and employee experience. For more information visit us https://andishere.com/
