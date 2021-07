Royalton Barracks / Several Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 @ 0623 hrs

STREET: I91 North

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 66

WEATHER: Steady Rain / Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing Water

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew Jones

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End/Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Natalie Corliss

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Leo Jarvinen

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Thomas Crofts

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End / Rear End (trailer impact)

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #5

OPERATOR: Elyse Butler

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #6

OPERATOR: Oliver Murphy

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #7

OPERATOR: Lucas Bernatchy

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End / Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #8

OPERATOR: Matthew Fowle

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Langdon, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Carolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #9

OPERATOR: Samuel Ebbighausen

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #10

OPERATOR: Edward Travis

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/12/2021 at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks, Westminster Barracks, and Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of mile marker 66 on I91 north in the Town of Hartland for a report of several vehicles which crashed at that location. Hartford and Hartland Fire and Rescue also responded as well as the Agency of Transportation and an Inspector from the Department of Motor Vehicles commercial team.

Upon arrival, responders learned a two vehicle crash occurred on the bridge near mile marker 66/40 north, which caused both lanes of traffic to be at a standstill. A pick-up truck hauling drilling equipment was unable to come to a stop and collided with several of the stopped vehicles, which caused approximately nine (9) vehicles to sustain front and rear end damage. There were no reported injuries. the roadway was closed for approximately two hours while vehicles were being recovered and roadway debris cleared.

This investigation is ongoing.