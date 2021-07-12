DED Accepting HOME CHDO Applications

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME) for 2021. Applications are due September 30, 2021. (For information and deadlines related to CRANE and LIHTC, visit the NIFA website).

To apply through AmpliFund (required), refer to the 2021 CHDO Application Guidelines. Note that the guidelines contain instructions to assist applicants who are new to the AmpliFund system.

Eligible to community-based nonprofits, HOME CHDO funds are available to support activities ranging from housing purchase, rehabilitation and resale (PRR) to homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance.

“We look forward to receiving this year’s CHDO applications, and thank each applicant for supporting the cause of growing our state’s inventory of quality and affordable housing,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

Full details on eligibility, plus other information, can be found by referencing the Application Guidelines linked above, or by visiting DED’s HOME resource page at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/home/#guidelines.

DED will host a free application workshop via WebEx on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CDT. To register, click here or visit the DED Events webpage.

CHDO applications are due Wednesday, September 30, 2021, by 6:00 p.m. CDT.

For questions or more information, contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.