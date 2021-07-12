Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Riverside County Superior Court ends free online public criminal case searches after court order

Until recently, any member of the public who knew a defendant's name and date of birth, or name and driver's license number, could search for that person's criminal records on a Riverside Superior Court website at no cost. Now, a member of the public must pay a fee of $1 each time they access case information remotely.

