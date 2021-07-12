The Town Dock Partners with Gov. McKee, RIDOH, and DEM to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines to Commercial Fishermen, Employees of Shoreside Businesses Based at the Port of Galilee

To assist the State with its goal of vaccinating more Rhode Islanders against COVID-19, The Town Dock has partnered with Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) to host free, walk-up vaccination clinics for crews of the commercial fishing fleet and employees of shoreside businesses located at the Port of Galilee.

The clinics are set for Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14, at 12-4 PM at The Town Dock, Docks MM and KK, 45 State Street, Narragansett. The Town Dock is one of the leading calamari suppliers in the United States and one of Galilee's largest employers. Clinicians will be administering the single-dose J&J vaccine. COVID-19 testing also will be available. There is limited parking on State Street. Organizers are anticipating that most people attending the clinic will be walk-ups.

"DEM partners with The Town Dock on a number of initiatives to ensure that the Port of Galilee remains a thriving commercial hub," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "We appreciate The Town Dock's partnership and civic-mindedness in hosting these important clinics benefiting public health."

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit C19vaccineRI.org. For information about DEM programs and services, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.