Blue Wolf Releases Dual Mode NVG Blackout Light
New Dual Mode NVG Blackout crew light offers dual mode lighting with many color options along with programmable light level for Blackout Mode.
This new product offers a solution to many lighting needs such as EGRESS, shelter lighting, and crew lighting needs for tough environments that require both normal and tactical Blackout lighting”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Wolf’s new Dual Mode Blackout Light (BW-A480) was designed for general crew and station lighting or it can be used for EGRESS lighting too since the unit is completely IP67 waterproof. This light is a complimentary addition to their existing product lines which provides lighting solutions supporting military, border patrol and law-enforcement agencies worldwide. This new Dual Mode Blackout light is very small in size, made from 6061 aluminum with a black anodized finished and provides excellent lighting for all rugged vehicle applications.
— Ty Plowman
Measuring 5.35” long x 2.6” wide and 1.38” tall, the BW-A480 Dual Mode Blackout Light can be mounted in nearly any location throughout cabins, crew stations and countless other mission critical lighting areas. Using a standard D38999 connector, the unit draws less than 700 mA at 28Vdc. Dual mode color options are White for Primary Mode and any color ranging from NVIS White, NVG Green A, Red, and other colors for Blackout Modes. For example, the BW-A480 has “White” for its Primary mode lighting scheme, and the Blackout Mode lighting could be ordered with NVG Green A, thus providing two different color spectrums of light. This provides a unique functionality to an end designer that needs options for different lighting color combinations without having to use 2 individual lights. The BW-A480 light can also be ordered with “Single” mode lighting, meaning all one color for both Primary and Blackout modes ranging from NVIS White, NVG Green A, White, Red, and other options.
The BW-A480 Dual Mode Light has a tactile feedback silicon keypad on the front of the unit for directly controlling UP/DOWN brightness levels linearly from 0 to 100% as well as an ON/OFF button. The BW-A480 can also be programmed directly on the unit to provide any light level from 0 to 100% for the “Blackout” mode lighting operation which is then stored internally.
The BW-A480 Dual Mode Blackout Light is IP67 water rated and has passed numerous Military tests such as:
MIL-STD-1275D (over voltage protection)
MIL-STD-461G (emissions)
MIL-STD-810G (environmental)
With market sectors including civil and commercial air, military ground vehicles, military air, naval, border patrol and more, existing customers and fans of Blue Wolf products will appreciate the new Dual Mode Blackout light as a useful and complimentary addition to their range of products available to meet diverse real-world needs. Available in standard colors too, Blue Wolf also offers a full line of Night Vision Compatible NVIS or NVG lighting products are designed for durability and optimum functionality along with space-saving form factors. Most Night Vision Cockpit or Instrumentation upgrades require a range of possible NVG Compliant solutions. Blue Wolf's line of NVIS LED products are offered in various voltage configurations as well as different lighting options and dimming controls to meet your needs. The new BW-A480 Dual Mode Blackout light will enhance this product line even more.
Blue Wolf, based in Boise, Idaho USA, is a leading designer and manufacturer of durable lighting and dimming products for commercial, government agencies and military and law enforcement organizations (LEO) worldwide. Blue Wolf also offers Mechanical and Electrical Engineering design services for rapid prototyping new and custom products needed by end customers including CNC machining, assembly, and printed circuit board design.
If you would like more information about this topic, or if you need a customized light for a unique application, please contact Blue Wolf directly or email at info@bluewolfinc.com.
