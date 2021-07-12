Davies & Associates Experiencing Sharp Increase in Demand for Direct EB-5 Visas as Price Drops to $500,000
Davies & Associates is experiencing a spike in demand for Direct EB-5 visas as the the price falls and the EB-5 Regional Center program elapses.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davies & Associates is experiencing an unprecedented increase in demand for EB-5 Investor Visas as the price of a Green Card drops to just $500,000 USD. Last month, a federal judge overturned a Trump-era increase in the minimum investment level to $900,000, causing a scramble for investors to apply at the discounted rate.
That move coincided with the expiration of the EB-5 Regional Center program, leaving Direct EB-5 as the only option to investors at a critical time. Typically, fewer than 5% of investors opt for Direct EB-5 because of the challenge of complying with the rule that each investment must create ten jobs. The Senate was unable to agree on a vote to reauthorize the EB-5 Regional Center program prior to it ending because of a disagreement over how it should be reformed.
While that debate continues and US lawmakers negotiate behind the scenes, the Direct EB-5 option remains open at the $500,000 investment level. The window for action could be small as Congress will likely enshrine the higher investment level whenever it votes to reauthorize the EB-5 Regional Center program. The timeline on such a vote is unclear and investors are advised to act immediately since it takes time for your attorney to document that your funds came from legitimate sources.
Davies & Associates has a long history of helping clients obtain EB-5 Visas through both the Regional Center and Direct routes and has a 100% success record with client source of funds work. Under the Direct EB-5 route it is possible to make and manage the investment yourself or invest in an off-the-shelf Direct EB-5 business that has been packaged for you. It is vital to conduct due diligence on any project to identify risks to your capital and your Green Card.
Mark Davies, Global Chairman of Davies & Associates said, “There is a lot of misinformation concerning the Direct EB5 program. It is common to invest in your own business, but this not a requirement, and your investment does not need to all be in cash, but can include inventory, equipment and other assets.”
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program is a route to US permanent residency (Green Card) through investment. A single investment can include the primary applicant, a spouse, and any children under the age of 21. Each country is granted a quote of approximately 700 EB-5 visas per year after which a waiting list is put into operation. A lower cost alternative is the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, which allows the holder to own and run a business in the United States. While there is no fixed investment requirement, it must be appropriate for the business proposition and usually in excess of $100,000. To be eligible for the E-2 Visa you must come from an E-2 Treaty Country - or first obtain citizenship of an E-2 Treaty Country like Grenada, which offers citizenship by investment starting from $150,000. The E-2 Visa is a non-immigrant visa that does not offer US permanent residency, but has no limits on the number of renewals provided the underlying business continues to operate.
Duncan Hill
Davies & Associates
+1 212-537-9196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn