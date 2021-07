Performing Artist Releases Inspirational Single

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The accomplished, world-class performing artist , Kassandra Dasent, has released her new single, "Be Still," on CD Baby, Amazon Music , iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, TikTok, and iHeart Radio.“This single is very close to my heart,” explains Dasent. “The racial divide, tension, the loss of life – the convergence of things happening together at the moment – this song speaks to what is happening right now.”The single is catchy, with a melodious beat influenced by Dasent’s cultural upbringing. “This is a message [of hope, of healing, of pain] that I wanted to share with my fans to let them know I understand their pain, because I’ve experienced it too,” says Dasent.Dasent does not shy away from the uncomfortable, and difficult to articulate topics of pain and sadness. The song is a tribute to her mother who died in January 2021. Through her music, Dasent has embarked on a healing journey.Born in San Juan, Trinidad, with chutney, soca and calypso in her blood, Dasent, who also writes her own songs, grew up in Montreal, Quebec (Canada). She performed as a solo artist and vocalist in festivals, from Africa (Mali, Burkina Faso) to Montreux (Switzerland), as well as in galas, television shows, and concerts.She performed with the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil, Groupe Spaïcy and Groupe Iba, and with a choir that performed for her Majesty, the Queen of England. Dasent has co-written and collaborated on numerous tracks for other artists worldwide. She appeared as a singer in several feature films, the most recent being "I’m Not There," a musical biopic of Bob Dylan.In 2011, Dasent released a successful album, "Road To Rebellion," and took an extended, 10 year sabbatical. After years of working as a project manager and, more recently, personal finance financial expert, she has now come full circle with her new single, "Be Still."