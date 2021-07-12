HSO Recognized as Finalist for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance Partner of the Year Award 2021
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO today announced it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. This is the second year in a row HSO has been recognized in this category having been named winner of the award in 2020. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“It is an honor to receive this award that is reflective of our commitment to our customers and our close collaboration with Microsoft.” Said Peter J. ter Maaten, CEO, HSO. “We are proud to be recognized as a global leader for Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Supply Chain Management, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to improve the business performance of our clients.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. HSO was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance globally.
The award recognizes partners that excel at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management and Finance. HSO demonstrated consistent, high-quality; predictable service to Microsoft Dynamics customers, helping to ensure significant business benefits from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investments, business leadership, and success, with strong growth in new customer additions and cloud revenue.
“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1% of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
