Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,474 in the last 365 days.

Detective Andrew Redfield joins RICOVR Healthcare as Law Enforcement Advisor

Saliva Diagnostics

XALIVA THC

Detective Andrew Redfield joins RICOVR Healthcare

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RICOVR Healthcare, creator of the XALIVA™ rapid diagnostics platform, announced that Andrew Redfield, an active Police Detective, is joining RICOVR as law enforcement advisor. Detective Redfield is a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and brings 10 years of law enforcement experience.

“Detective Redfield will be a key member of the RICOVR team, said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, CEO and Founder of RICOVR. Legalization of marijuana has increased demand by law enforcement for the ability to test roadside for recent use. Our XALIVA THC drug testing device is truly portable and provides on-the-spot THC level.”

As states continue to legalize recreational marijuana, law enforcement agencies are looking for a convenient and accurate roadside test to pre-screen drivers for being under the influence. RICOVR’s novel biosensor platform uses a small amount of saliva to provide lab-quality, quantified, low-cost diagnostics in approximately five minutes.

Piyush Sadana, COO and Co-Founder of RICOVR said, “We are excited to have Detective Redfield as our law enforcement advisor. He brings a wealth of user knowledge to RICOVR as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). XALIVA is an innovative solution for law enforcement agencies as it combines portability and cost-effectiveness with real-time THC level readout based on recent usage of marijuana. Detective Redfield will be vital in advising RICOVR for this important market.”

“As a small handheld device XALIVA will be a very useful tool for DRE's in the field and roadside, as well as other applications in multiple enforcement and intervention situations," said Detective Redfield.

About RICOVR
RICOVR Healthcare, based in Princeton, NJ, is the creator of the XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform which provides high-quality, rapid diagnostic results using only a small amount of saliva. The company’s product pipeline also includes rapid point-of-care tests for Covid-19, THC, drugs of abuse and infectious diseases. RICOVR is proud to be guided by a distinguished advisory board and management team of scientists and engineers committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition, the company has strong partnerships with leading research institutions and medical device manufacturing companies around the globe. To learn more about RICOVR Healthcare and its innovative and potentially lifesaving products, visit ricovr.com.

Kyle Muse
RICOVR Healthcare
+1 412-254-3526
info@ricovr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Detective Andrew Redfield joins RICOVR Healthcare as Law Enforcement Advisor

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.