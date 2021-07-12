Public Comment Needed on Child Welfare Specialization

The Ohio Supreme Court is accepting public comment until Aug. 26 on amendments that would add “Child Welfare Law” to the fields of law subject to specialization designation in Ohio.

The amendments would define Child Welfare Law as the practice of law representing children, parents, or the government in all child protection proceedings.

The proceedings include emergency, temporary custody, adjudication, disposition, foster care, permanency planning, termination, guardianship, and adoption.

The new designation would not include representation in private custody and adoption disputes where the state is not a party.

The amendments are in response to a proposal from the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC). If the amendments are adopted, attorneys who practice in the field of Child Welfare Law could seek certification from an accrediting organization as a specialist in that field.

The NACC advocates that the addition of Child Welfare Law as a specialty in Ohio will benefit the public because it will recognize highly qualified attorneys with verified child welfare expertise as leaders in the field to assist in cases involving the safety and well-being of children.

Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing to:

Alexis Preskar Attorney Services Counsel Ohio Supreme Court 65 S. Front Street 5th Floor Columbus, OH 43215-3431 or alexis.preskar@sc.ohio.gov.