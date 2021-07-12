AllyHealth Launches New Benefits Delivery Platform
BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telehealth and benefits technology provider AllyHealth today announced the launch of its new benefits delivery platform, a comprehensive app and operating system designed specifically with benefits consultants, brokers, and other partners in mind. With customizable HR tech features including a co-branded and configurable app home screen, custom benefit tiles, and a digital benefit wallet, the platform empowers brokers to build and strengthen relationships and drive quality engagement. And as the first app to bring healthcare benefits and deeply integrated telehealth services all under one roof, the platform expands on AllyHealth’s mission to deliver transparent and accessible care - when and where their clients need it.
AllyHealth has served as a trailblazer in the telehealth and benefits tech space since 2010, driven to solve problems for brokers and clients alike. With the development of their new platform, AllyHealth allows brokers to connect more meaningfully with everyone in their book. Crafted with customization at the forefront of its design, the app is tailored to the customer, featuring client branding, colors and logo all on a configurable homepage that puts control in the hands of brokers, administrators and HR managers. And with innovative, high-touch digital health tools built in, the platform helps brokers win in a competitive market and offers clients better satisfaction scores - all while lowering cost.
In addition to Co-Branding, the app boasts several key features that establish the platform as a leader among competitors. Say goodbye to rummaging through punch cards and movie ticket stubs to get to your dental card - AllyHealth’s Benefit Wallet hosts preloaded benefit ID cards and documents directly in-app, giving members the information they need in the palm of their hand. And with the Shared Messaging Center, both brokers and group admins can utilize built-in smart phone push notification functionality to communicate directly with their employees, driving better utilization across all of their group benefits.
“We are so excited to be announcing this new platform just ahead of the 4th quarter enrollment cycle.” said Ron Douglass, CEO of AllyHealth, “With a 10-year track record of industry-leading utilization of our telehealth services through our Guaranteed Engagement Process™, our new platform allows us to extend that success to other, non-AllyHealth benefits and services. We have long heard from our partners about their struggles with low utilization of other benefits, especially with so many apps crowding the market. Our new platform streamlines and simplifies that process for our partners - and in turn improves engagement and satisfaction for their employees.”
The pandemic highlighted the value of a strong virtual-first benefits strategy, reshaping the way we connect with our healthcare. It also led to an influx of new offerings in the digital health world, creating a market with too many niche platforms to choose from. As a result, app fatigue is at an all-time high, leaving HR managers and employees frustrated when trying to access the multitude of services available to them. With AllyHealth’s new platform, customers’ benefits are brought together under one roof for convenience and transparency. Offering significant value for a low cost, AllyHealth will serve as the perfect virtual care and benefits technology partner in a post-pandemic world.
The AllyHealth app is now available for Apple and Android. For more information, click here.
About AllyHealth
AllyHealth is a leader in telehealth and benefits technology services in the United States, bringing customers and brokers an easy benefits delivery platform with deeply integrated telehealth services, making healthcare work better for their clients. With utilization over 50% across their telehealth services, AllyHealth is the only company in the telehealth space that combines a full end-to-end telehealth experience with HR tech features built specifically with brokers and employers in mind. Learn more about how AllyHealth is a trusted ally in health nationwide at https://www.allyhealth.net or on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/allyhealth/.
