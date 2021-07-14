INTERFACE MASTERS REINVENTS NETWORK SWITCHING BY FUSING BROADCOM® TRIDENT™ 3 WITH DATASLAMMER™ TECHNOLOGY
Our new DataSlammer technology is an excellent fit for data intensive applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Packet Inspection.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interface Masters announces Tahoe 2748-6C, the latest in its intelligent managed switch appliance lineup. This densely packed appliance combines Broadcom’s venerable Trident 3 switch technology with Interface Masters’ proprietary Intel based DataSlammer™ technology for a smart, configurable switch appliance. In off-the-shelf form this device supports 1800G of front facing ports (a combination of 100G and 25G), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and enough processing power to power through the Library of Congress in less than seven minutes.
— Ben Askarinam, CEO of Interface Masters
This modular field-configurable switch expands dynamically in the field by adding additional DataSlammer modules and is designed to address the needs of Interface Masters’ private-branded OEM customer base. The off-the-shelf hardware is ready for customer’s software and can be customized to support customer branding, powder coating, silkscreen, and other specific customer requirements.
“Interface Masters is an OEM hardware solutions provider. Our secure US designed and manufactured solutions enable our OEM customers to scale faster and rapidly deploy their solutions,” says Ben Askarinam, CEO of Interface Masters. “Our new DataSlammer technology is an excellent fit for data intensive applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Packet Inspection.”
As with all Interface Masters appliances, the device includes out-of-the-box support for the Software Development Kit (SDK), ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) and Linux. Interface Masters’ support for the SDK and additional built-in software and firmware enable rapid development.
Long Product Life Cycle
Interface Masters network switch appliances users benefit from a long-lasting product life cycle, which enables continuity through all phases of product rollouts and servicing.
Designed and Manufactured in the United States / About Us
For over 25 years, Interface Masters Technologies has provided custom and off-the-shelf innovative networking solutions to OEMs, Fortune 100, and startup companies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we proudly design and manufacture all products here. Based on MIPS, ARM, PowerPC, x86 processors, and switch fabrics up to 12.8T, Interface Masters appliance models enable OEMs to significantly reduce time-to-market. Our solutions are reliable, pre-tested, pre-integrated, long-life appliances that meet the most challenging networking requirements. Learn about Interface Masters: www.interfacemasters.com.
