Catastrophic Wildfires Devastating Salmon Runs - Not Klamath River Dams - Wild Horses Offer Partial Solution

Massive towering cumulus over Mt. Shasta during 'Lave Fire'. The abnormal heat of the catastrophic fire vaporized the snow and glacial ice producing the cloud and catastrophic erosion. Photo: William E. Simpson II

A family band of native species American wild horses is seen symbiotically reducing wildfire fuels off a forest floor, making the trees more fire resistant. Photo: William E. Simpson II

A family band of native species wild horses symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, protecting the forest and wildlife from wildfire.

Animal tracks in an ecosystem where native species wild horses are the keystone herbivores, demonstrates biodiversity. Photo: William E. Simpson II