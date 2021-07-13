Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,602 in the last 365 days.

The sweetest pineapples in the world from Panama

Colorada Fresh Pineapples air shipping boxes displayed on the farm

Colorada Fresh Pineapples air shipping boxes displayed on the farm in La Chorerra, Panama

Sweet delicious pineapple for export from Colorada Fresh Pineapples

Sweet delicious pineapple for export from Colorada Fresh Pineapples

LV Farms logo

LV Farms logo

A fresh focus on sourcing and sustainability

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorada Fresh Pineapples, owned by James Gooden, and LV Farms, owned by Paul Vergara, are leading the way in fruit exports by air from Panama to Europe. These Panama based companies are the pioneers in the fruit air-export business and have strategically positioned the Panamanian pineapple in the European marketplace over the past few years. In the short time these pineapples have been in the European marketplace, they have seen a spike in demand due to their unique taste and high brix levels, making them sweeter than most other pineapples.

Even though there are not many pineapple farms in the small country of Panama, Panama’s tropical micro-climate is ideally suited for year round production with its combination of volcanic soil, elevation, rainfall, temperature, and humidity. As such, Colorada Fresh pineapples are planted and cultivated in a continuous cycle making harvest consistent and sustainable. Even during the most challenging time of year (May - August), Colorada Fresh Pineapples and LV Farms have been able to continue shipping pineapples by air to niche markets all across Europe.

And with farms in close proximity to the Atlantic and Pacific ports, the Panamanian farms are able to deliver wholesale pineapples as quick and fresh as logistically possible. Due to this focus on freshness, the Panamanian pineapple is now a fashionable, preferred, exclusive commodity to exotic fruit retailers throughout Europe. Both farms currently have weekly programs shipping pineapples by air to Spain, Holland, Germany, Italy, France as well as other countries.

James Gooden
Colorada Fresh Pineapples
+507 6540-9126
info@coloradafreshpineapples.com

You just read:

The sweetest pineapples in the world from Panama

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.