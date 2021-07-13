SphereWMS Acquired by FOG Software Group, Expanding Portfolio of Supply Chain Solutions

SphereWMS has been acquired by FOG Software Group, part of the Vela Software Group, owned by Toronto-based Constellation Software, Inc.

FOG Software Group further expands its growing portfolio of software solutions for the supply chain through its acquisition of SphereWMS.

SphereWMS has a visionary entrepreneurial team, and we are excited to support their ongoing product innovation and value creation for supply chain and logistics providers around the world.” — Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SphereWMS, a fully hosted web-based solution for warehouse management, today announced its acquisition by FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU].

SphereWMS will operate as an independent business within FOG Software Group’s portfolio of supply chain and logistics software companies, expanding FOG’s inventory of best-in-class warehouse management software (WMS) solutions.

SphereWMS is a fully hosted, web-based, and mobile solution for third-party logistics providers, distributors, fulfillment centers, e-commerce sellers, and retailers. By optimizing and simplifying workflows, direction, and processes for clients, the software helps to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

As part of the FOG Software Group, SphereWMS will focus on expanding its core product functionality while maintaining the exceptional customer support that has enabled its growth to date. SphereWMS was founded in 2001 based on the realization that few small- and medium-sized companies had the in-house expertise necessary to deal with installing and upgrading robust software systems. “We put our skills to work and built a turnkey WMS application while making it agile, simple, and easy to use,” explained Mike Mullane, CEO of SphereWMS. “Joining FOG Software Group will make it even easier for us to serve companies in this space all over the world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SphereWMS to our Portfolio and are excited to continue our investment in WMS solutions,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager. “SphereWMS has a visionary entrepreneurial team, and we are excited to support their ongoing product innovation and value creation for supply chain and logistics providers around the world.”

As part of Constellation Software, FOG Software Group’s long-term strategy is to acquire, build, and retain companies. SphereWMS will benefit from FOG’s knowledge and relationships in the industry as well as Constellation Software’s best practices, developed over 20 years through the acquisition and operation of over 700 enterprise software businesses.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU]. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. For more information, visit fogsoftwaregroup.com.

About SphereWMS

Denver, CO-based SphereWMS is a leading cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) for 3PLs, distributors, fulfillment, eCommerce, and retail warehouses. The SphereWMS solution provides real-time visibility and powerful reporting tools to all stakeholders in the supply chain. The system simplifies the management of complex order and inventory business processes, making it easy for logistics providers to manage multi-client and multi-site warehouses. It is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) designed for the way logistics providers work. Learn more at SphereWMS.com