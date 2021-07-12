DHHR and Shatterproof Remind Addiction Treatment Facilities to Complete ATLAS Survey by July 30

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as part of its ongoing partnership with Shatterproof , is collecting information from addiction treatment providers for ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform). The ATLAS website, www.TreatmentATLAS.org , was launched in West Virginia in July of 2020 to help those seeking addiction treatment find high-quality and appropriate care.

West Virginia addiction treatment providers who wish to be included on the ATLAS website are encouraged to complete the survey by July 30, 2021. After this date, providers who did not complete the survey must wait until 2022 to be added. Providers may obtain a unique survey link by contacting the ATLAS Help Desk at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6296448/ATLAS-Help-Desk

“West Virginia treatment programs provide care to thousands of individuals across the state with substance use disorder,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “This survey will help gather critical information to ensure healthcare quality and transparency.”

ATLAS assesses the delivery of care at addiction treatment facilities according to evidence-based best practices and makes this information available to the public, the treatment community, referral sources, policymakers, and payers. The aim of ATLAS is to create a standard across addiction treatment settings and drive ongoing quality improvement.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with Shatterproof and all of our partners, especially treatment providers, to increase transparency in addiction treatment,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “ATLAS is a very important tool when it comes to guiding West Virginians toward higher quality, higher value treatment options.”

West Virginia is one of 10 states that has partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, to develop and launch ATLAS.