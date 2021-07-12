DHHR and Shatterproof Remind Addiction Treatment Facilities to Complete ATLAS Survey by July 30
“West Virginia treatment programs provide care to thousands of individuals across the state with substance use disorder,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “This survey will help gather critical information to ensure healthcare quality and transparency.”
ATLAS assesses the delivery of care at addiction treatment facilities according to evidence-based best practices and makes this information available to the public, the treatment community, referral sources, policymakers, and payers. The aim of ATLAS is to create a standard across addiction treatment settings and drive ongoing quality improvement.
“We are pleased to continue this partnership with Shatterproof and all of our partners, especially treatment providers, to increase transparency in addiction treatment,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “ATLAS is a very important tool when it comes to guiding West Virginians toward higher quality, higher value treatment options.”
West Virginia is one of 10 states that has partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, to develop and launch ATLAS.