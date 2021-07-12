American Building Components (ABC) to Sponsor Luke Bryan Farm Tour
Fall Tour Celebrates the Contributions of America’s Farmers Through Concerts at Six FarmsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Building Components (ABC), part of the Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) family of brands, is joining country music superstar Luke Bryan as a sponsor of his 12th Farm Tour, which will bring concerts to the fields of local farms across six states September 9-18.
The son of a Georgia peanut farmer, Luke Bryan initially launched the Farm Tour in 2009 to salute the hard-working farmers who bring food to America’s dinner tables. After a forced hiatus in 2020, the Farm Tour is back and set to bring hundreds of thousands of concertgoers to rural America.
“After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country,” Bryan said. “They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again.”
Bryan’s Farm Tour brings full production concerts to working farms in rural communities that typically would not host larger scale shows. In addition to spotlighting the contributions of America’s farmers, the Farm Tour also awards college scholarships to students from farm families attending a local college or university.
“ABC’s business is rooted in American agriculture,” said Vice President of Sales Matt Cox. “Since 1908, we have worked side by side with farmers to develop metal roofing and siding products to protect their livestock, crops and machinery. We understand the vital role farmers play in feeding, clothing and fueling our world and are honored to join Luke Bryan in paying tribute to their efforts.”
This isn’t the first time ABC’s parent Cornerstone Building Brands has partnered with Bryan to benefit communities. Since 2020, Bryan has been the ambassador for the company’s Home for Good project, which helps to alleviate the affordable housing crisis. Since the inception of the Home for Good project in 2016, the company has donated more than $2.5 million in exterior building products to rebuild or remodel more than 550 Habitat for Humanity homes in more than 90 communities. In addition, hundreds of Cornerstone Building Brands employees have volunteered on Habitat home builds in more than 30 cities.
Dates and locations for Farm Tour 2021 include:
Sept. 9 Marshall, Wisc., Statz Bros. Farm
Sept. 10 Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brown Farms
Sept. 11 Chillicothe, Ill., Three Sisters Park
Sept. 16 Kingman, Ind., Martin Farms
Sept. 17 Baltimore, Ohio, Miller Family Farms
Sept. 18 Fowlerville, Mich., Kubiak Family Farms
Tickets and more information are available at www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.
About ABC
For more than 100 years, American Building Components (ABC) has been committed to delivering quality and service our customers can count on. As part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family of brands, our comprehensive range of metal building products is backed by industry-leading warranties, while our decades of industry experience enable us to help our customers confidently grow their businesses.
About Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories, and we lead the market across multiple product categories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.
Matti Dubberstein
American Building Components (ABC)
