West Coast Auction House Sells Desirable Pieces at World Record Prices
Michaan’s Auctions, a renowned auction house on the West Coast, sold a collection of expensive and sensational pieces at auction.
Michaan's specializes in the appraisal and sale of antiques and fine art, offering buyers from all over the world the ability to preview and bid on desirable pieces, including some that have garnered world record prices.
Some of the most iconic and expensive items sold at this auction house include:
● A Pair of Chinese Iron-Red and Grisaille-Decorated Bowls, Yonzheng Period.
○ Sold for $19,200
● A Chinese Blue and White Porcelain Yuhuchun Vase on Gilt Bronze Base, Qianlong Mark.
○ Sold for $30,000
● THOMAS HART BENTON (American 1889-1975) Untitled Landscape, oil on canvas
○ Sold for $18,000
● CHARLES WHITE (American, 1918–1979), "Cat's Cradle," 1972, etching
○ Sold for $15,600
● ROY LICHTENSTEIN (American 1923-1997), "Red Barn," 1969, screenprint in colors on C.M.
○ Sold for $30,000
● JEAN-BAPTISTE ARMAND GUILLAUMIN (French 1841-1927) "Quai de Bercy, Paris" c. 1880 oil on canvas
○ Sold for $24,000
● Diamond, Platinum Ring.
○ Sold for $13,200
● Pair of Chinese 24k Yellow Gold Bracelets.
○ Sold for $2,160
How to Buy at Michaan’s Auctions
Michaan's Auctions offers several bidding options to allow high-end buyers to add unique and valuable heirlooms to their collection. Clients may participate via live internet bidding through Michaan's Live! and LiveAuctioneers. They may also participate live at the auction by bidding via telephone with a trained staff member. Those unable to participate live or via telephone may choose to leave an absentee bid.
Get in touch with the experienced staff at Michaan’s to find an upcoming auction and to receive assistance with the bidding process. All auctions are free and open to the public.
