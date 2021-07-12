PartsBadger LLC expands in Cedarburg

New expansion will create 26 jobs, entail $1.55 million in capital investment

MADISON, WI. JULY 13, 2021 – PartsBadger LLC, an online machine shop, is expanding its facility in Cedarburg—a $1.55 million project expected to create 26 jobs over the next three years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $90,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits PartsBadger LLC will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“PartsBadger is a great example of how businesses of all industries are thriving and growing in Wisconsin thanks to our positive business climate and dedicated workforce,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “I thank PartsBadger for its continued investment and commitment to the state of Wisconsin.”

The company is planning a facility expansion of 5,000 square feet, as well as increasing the number of employees and machines. Of the $1.55 million investment in the project, $500,000 will be dedicated to the building addition and $1.05 million to employment growth and new machinery.

“Ozaukee Economic Development is thrilled to have worked with PartsBadger on their new expansion. It is the growth of up and coming businesses within our communities that helps make Ozaukee County a great location for business,” said Kathleen Cady Schilling, executive director of Ozaukee Economic Development. “PartsBadger’s new project will serve as a boon for both the Cedarburg community and Ozaukee’s manufacturing businesses. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

The project is targeted for completion within three years, with new employees coming online prior to completion.

The current facility has two large cells and can support one to two expansion cells of two to three machines each. Expanding the facility allows for the potential of seven to ten additional cells and will include an updated layout for existing machines and electrical service. Adding cells can increase capabilities, capacity or both.

“Congratulations to PartsBadger LLC on their expansion,” said state Rep. Rob Brooks. “This is a tremendous boost for Cedarburg and a win-win for our local economies. Good-paying, family-sustaining jobs are the bedrock of our community. I applaud PartsBadger LLC for expanding and creating 26 jobs over the next three years.”

In addition to the 26 jobs expected to be directly created by PartsBadger LLC, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 19 additional jobs in the region. Those 45 total new jobs are expected to generate $56,752 in state income tax revenue annually.

PartsBadger LLC was founded in 2016 and focuses on bringing manufacturing capacity to innovators through simplified ordering and manufacturing by leveraging technology. PartsBadger works with Fortune 500 companies to startups in industries including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, consumer goods, medical devices, semiconductors and more. The core technology of the company involves the 3D analysis of part files and 2D drawings to instantly quote parts for manufacture, a process that normally takes three to five days. In 2018, PartsBadger shifted production from China to Wisconsin, which led to their current facility and upcoming expansion in Cedarburg.