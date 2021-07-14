ImageBiopsy Lab flagship AI upgrade - LAMA 1.03 for automatic implant measurements on long leg radiographs
The world’s first AI tool for fully automatic measurements on long leg radiographs with hip or knee implants.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageBiopsy Lab, the Vienna-based medical AI scale-up awarded “best new radiology vendor - 2021” by AuntMinnie, launched a new upgrade for their CE-cleared AI application LAMA which automates quality-related documentation of mandatory measurements on full leg radiographs.
For Orthopedic Surgeons, it’s a constant challenge to document the status of surgical interventions. For 100,000s of hip and knee surgeries each year, surgeons manually assess the alignment of the lower limbs to compare pre and post-operative results. The main challenge at hand is the lack of standardized assessment procedures, which can lead to undetected misalignments when performing surgery.
Extensive training can overcome this potential issue but in large hospitals and integrated healthcare systems, this is practically impossible due to time and resource constraints. Considering the growing backlog of elective surgeries due to COVID-19 related postponements, LAMA 1.03 has been specifically designed to address this challenge.
LAMA 1.03 automates and standardizes up to 12 radiological findings and measurements on mandatory radiographs pre and post-surgery to improve the workflow of Orthopedic surgeons and integrated healthcare networks by automating quality assurance pre- and post-hip/knee surgery.
It has been designed and built by orthopedic surgeons for orthopedic surgeons. With over 4 million knee and hip implant surgeries performed in the EU and the US each year and surgeons spending minutes detecting and measuring a multitude of radiographic parameters before and after each surgery, there is a clear opportunity to meaningfully impact clinical workflows and outcomes by applying the latest advances of artificial intelligence.
“Our goal with LAMA 1.03 is to challenge the way pre- & post-operative assessments are currently performed, bringing these processes into the digital age without changing existing clinical workflows,” explains Richard Ljuhar, CEO of ImageBiopsy Lab. “Improving patient care starts by comprehensively documenting the results of each surgery which allows the physician to objectively track outcomes. Automating administrative tasks increases the orthopedic surgeon's productivity while at the same time allowing more time with the patient. Especially for longitudinal follow-ups, software-supported measurements will allow precise monitoring and documentation of the success of the intervention and provide necessary insights into corrective actions.”
ImageBiopsy Lab’s diagnostic support tool LAMA uses proprietary deep learning technology for automated and precise measuring of leg geometry to evaluate lower limb deformities. LAMA aids in the detection of genu varum/valgum by measuring the mechanical axis deviation (MAD) and detection of leg length discrepancy by comparing right and left legs on bilateral images. Detailed analysis of mechanical and anatomical angles according to Paley allows informed decision-making on the next steps in treating the patient. LAMA’s measurements of JLCA, HKA, mLDFA mMPTA, and mLDTA are based on a mean absolute deviation of all-around 1°, MAD with 2.14 mm and leg length discrepancy that is accurate to 0.98 mm of expert readers augmenting reading results, especially of non-experts. Reading time is brought down from 8 minutes to under 60 seconds needed for the calculation.
“The integration of the AI solutions by ImageBiopsy Lab into our HIS and PACS is easy and well done,” shares Jochen Müller-Stromberg, MD, Head of General Orthopedics, Trauma Surgery and Sports Medicine, Community Hospital Bonn, Germany. “It is fun to work with and the clarity of the visualized report is ideal support for our patient consultation. We can hand out the report or enclose it with the physician's letter and thus also offer our resident colleagues added value”.
About ImageBiopsy Lab:
ImageBiopsy Lab, the Vienna-based MSK AI-solution developer was founded as a spin-off in late 2016. The company develops and offers award-winning AI-driven software applications that digitize musculoskeletal (MSK) diagnostics on radiographs, providing radiologists and orthopedics with fast, quantitative, and standardized reports of disease-relevant findings and measurements. Today, ImageBiopsy Lab has offices in the EU and the US and brings together an interdisciplinary, international team of physicians, clinical researchers & software experts, sharing the passion for having a lasting and meaningful impact on digital healthcare.
