Wolf Administration: Leading North American Building Supply Manufacturer to Open New Facility in Bucks County

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain and a manufacturer of building products including roofing, siding, fencing, and decking, will open a new manufacturing facility in Quakertown, Bucks County, creating 45 new full-time jobs over the next three years, and retaining 533 current positions across the CertainTeed business units within the state.

“CertainTeed is one of Pennsylvania’s legacy companies, calling the commonwealth home for more than a century, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is committed to supporting businesses like this across the state, helping them to grow their operations, better serve their customers, and provide new jobs and opportunities to the surrounding community.”

CertainTeed has opened its new site in Quakertown Borough and will invest in leasehold improvements and new equipment. This is CertainTeed’s first plant where the company will manufacture STONEfaçade, an innovative stone veneer system, made with concrete, that can be quickly and easily installed by any vinyl siding contractor without any special equipment or masonry skills. By opening this new facility in Quakertown, the company is increasing its production capacity of STONEfaçade products by ten-fold.

“We’re excited to bring our new STONEfaçade products to more customers around the country, and we’re grateful for the continued interest in and support of our business from our home state of Pennsylvania,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Product Group. “We’re excited for the future of this innovative, game-changing, American made product.”

CertainTeed received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $200,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $90,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs, and $22,200 in funding for workforce training. The company has committed to investing approximately $8 million into the project.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov, and be sure to stay up to date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.