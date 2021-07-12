Mobile Match-3 Game brunchface™ Allows Players to Win Free Brunch
Gamify your experience of brunch in an egg-citing new game now available to downloadPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- brunchface™ is a new mobile match-3 puzzle game that allows players to win real-world prizes from brunch restaurants. Challenge hundreds of egg-citing levels, put your strategic skills to the test and compete for the monthly top score to earn a free reward. Developed by indie game company Foodscape LLC, brunchface™ is available to download for free on Android and in the Apple iOS App Store.
Currently grounded in six U.S. cities’ brunch scenes, players immerse themselves in “Brunchland” and along the way, meet delightfully crafted characters such as Avo, the avocado toast, and Benny, the classic eggs benedict. Match three or more items to collect the unique ingredients that make up each vivid Brunchland character.
“I take brunch super seriously and I recognize and appreciate the absurdity of it all,” said Peter Chung, co-founder and CEO of Foodscape LLC. “Growing up brunch was something I was unfamiliar with. It wasn’t until I attended my PennDesign graduate program on the east coast that this concept invited me in and I based my graduate thesis on it. I gained 50 pounds doing ‘research.’ ”
brunchface™ celebrates the guilt-free, all-accepting culture of brunch and allows players to make a game out of their favorite mealtime. Fictionalizing brunch menu items, giving players something to do while waiting for their food and rewarding players with game boosters when they check-in at a brunch spot, these are all ways that the game enhances the brunch experience.
“brunchface™ is a space for users to explore the richness and decadence that comes with the experience of brunch,” said Chung. “We envision brunchface™ to bridge the game world and brunch world in a new and fun way. The journey has certainly been unusual, but I hope this launch will delight and inform our audience.”
How to Achieve Real-Life Rewards:
1) Play a brunch inspired match-3 puzzle game
2) Get ranked in the “Brunchland” city you want to compete in
3) At the end of the month, the top 3 ranked players in each “Brunchland” city will win real coupons at varying monetary value towards a choice of their favorite brunch restaurant!
brunchface™ is available to download for free on iOS from the App store and on Android from Google Play.
###
About Foodscape LLC
Founded in 2019, Foodscape LLC is an independent gaming company formed by a small team of passionate game developers, storytellers and artists who are united by their love of food. They are currently working on brunchface™. To learn more, visit playbrunchface.com.
Cindy Ngo
Foodscape LLC
brunchfaceapp@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn