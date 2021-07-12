One Injured in Berlin ATV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 12, 2021

Berlin, NH – On the afternoon of Sunday, July 11, 2021, a Massachusetts man sustained serious injuries after rolling his ATV on a downhill section of trail in Jericho Mountain State Park. At approximately 1:30 p.m., Kurt Person, Jr., 25, of Upton, Massachusetts, was operating a borrowed ATV northbound on the Bob’s Way Trail, heading in the direction of Brook Road. While negotiating a downhill turn, Person’s ATV hit a rock in the trail, which resulted in him losing control of the machine and rolling over. Following the crash, Person was immediately attended to by other members of his riding party. With their assistance, Person was helped into the passenger seat of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and driven directly to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.

A short distance from the scene, Person’s riding party encountered a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer who was on ATV patrol in the area. The group reported the crash to the officer, and then continued to the hospital. The crash was subsequently investigated at the scene and with the involved parties, but conclusions have not yet been drawn about the exact cause of the crash.

At the time of the crash, Person was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which authorities believe certainly saved him from far more serious injuries.