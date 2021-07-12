Expert Institute Names Geoff Dolan as Chief Revenue Officer
Mr. Dolan will spearhead strategic growth initiatives and manage the firm’s key client relationships.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Institute, the market leader in SaaS-enabled expert consulting services, is proud to welcome Geoff Dolan as Chief Revenue Officer. Most recently, Mr. Dolan served as Managing Director of Americas Capital Markets with S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Mr. Dolan brings over 15 years of business development experience in the B2B space. His previous initiatives focused on driving the adoption of sophisticated data solutions, first with Capital IQ (formerly ClariFi) and then S&P’s Capital Markets division. At S&P, Mr. Dolan oversaw sales and managed relationships for Private Equity, Investment Banking, and Investment Management clients across the Americas. He also led development for Global Key Accounts and Strategic Alliances.
“We’re thrilled to have Geoff at the helm of our sales organization,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director. “He has a track record of managing high-performing teams and leading growth for data products. I have every confidence Geoff’s dynamic leadership will further enable our expansion to new markets.”
Mr. Dolan will be leading all branches of Expert Institute’s Sales team: Key Accounts, Enterprise, Mid Market, Market Response, SMB, SDR, and Customer Success. He will focus on bringing Expert Institute’s SaaS-based services to a new audience of legal professionals. Mr. Dolan will also work on both identifying and nurturing strategic client relationships.
“Geoff is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Bill Sherman, President. “Expert Institute’s technology and services continue to set a competitive bar in the legal field—Geoff is the ideal person to lead our strategic growth, elevate our outreach to attorneys across territories, and tap into markets beyond legal.”
About Expert Institute: Since 2010, Expert Institute has partnered with over 4,000 firms nationwide, connecting attorneys with top industry experts, providing medical case guidance from in-house physicians, and delivering case-winning insights. Last year, the company introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform.
