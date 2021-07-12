Announcing Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Easily Integrate Data from Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB
Providing Graph Database Browser on Azure Marketplace allows the Azure Cosmos DB community to discover new insights through visualization and analysis. We’re excited to join the Azure community!”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the availability of Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
— Janet Six, Ph.D., Product Manager
Graph Database Browser is a powerful, easy-to-use web-based application that enables data scientists, analysts, architects, and developers to instantly see connections in their graph database. Customers can interactively explore the structure of their data with or without extensive knowledge of the query language or schema. Azure Marketplace makes it easy to purchase, deploy, and license a certified Graph Database Browser application from within a secure environment.
Additionally, Graph Database Browser now supports Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB. Azure Cosmos DB is a fully managed NoSQL database service known for its fast writes and reads. Azure Cosmos DB joins Neo4j, JanusGraph, Amazon Neptune, and more in the ever-growing list of popular graph databases available for analysis in Graph Database Browser.
Operating as a stand-alone web application, Graph Database Browser automatically visualizes the data in a graph database. Queries can be run using Cypher, Gremlin, or SPARQL—or using comprehensive UI features. Five graph layouts allow users to display the visualization in a way that provides the most meaning, and built-in analytic algorithms reveal previously unseen patterns. Using these analysis techniques, organizations can identify critical patterns in areas like fraud detection, customer intelligence, cybersecurity, and crime.
Start a free trial of Graph Database Browser on Azure Marketplace. Simply sign in, connect to a database, and use your favorite browser to interact with your data.
Contact us for more details and to learn why leading global organizations such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, NASA, and Procter & Gamble rely on Tom Sawyer Software for mission-critical solutions.
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
