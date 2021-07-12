R. Lee Hamilton 1940-2021

Robert Lee Hamilton, age 81, died peacefully at his home on July 4. 2021, in Las Vegas, NV, surrounded by loving family.

Known as ‘Lee’ since childhood, he was born in Fargo, ND on January 10, 1940 to Alice (Emanuelson) Hamilton and Ercyl Hamilton. He graduated from Fargo Central High School and moved to Grand Forks, ND, to attend the University of North Dakota. He married Phyllis Vasquez and went on to attend UND law school. They remained in Grand Forks where he began his law career and raised his four children with Phyllis.

Lee graduated in the top 10% of his law school class. He served one term as Grand Forks Municipal Judge, the youngest judge in N.D. history, and had a very successful 40 year career in private law practice. He was also active in his community and always willing to offer counsel and assistance. He was involved in the Grand Forks Jaycees for a number of years, serving on the Board of Directors from 1967-1972. He was proudest of his children, who inherited from him a strong work ethic, a gift of debate, and a willingness to try new things.

Lee remarried in 1985 to Cynthia Larson, and shared a 36 year marriage filled with love, affection, laughter and adventure. They eventually retired to their lake home on Lake of the Woods in Morson, Ontario, splitting their time between “the cabin” and their home in Las Vegas. He was happiest at the cabin, reading a book, working on a project, or sharing a glass of wine on the deck with his beloved wife.

Lee is survived by his wife; his children Scott (Lori) Hamilton, Keith (Laura Kahn) Hamilton, Laura Hamilton and Michael McCrystal, Sarah Perez Hamilton and Aaron Solem, and Travis (Ann) Larson; 11 grandchildren; mother-in-law Vivian Rudnick; sisters Margaret (Mike) Thompson and Carol (David Kohn) Hamilton and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, sister Doris, sister Barbara, and son-in-law Joshua Ewing.

A private family graveside service will be held in Fargo, ND at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of R. Lee Hamilton to your local Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.