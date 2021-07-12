NvisiLink: Crowd Funding Announcement

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NvisiLink Powered by ESPRE TECHNOLOGIES

NvisiLink IoT platform addresses the ever-growing gap between wirelessly connecting and data protection. The NvisiLink family of chipsets and sensors by Espre Technologies offer physical over digital (multiple) security layers, massive connected and throughput capacity, state of the art data integrity and reliability, and scalability of connected devices and data. As our hyper-connected 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) world evolves, Espre Technology stands at the computing edge architecting the building blocks of tomorrow’s technology. The culmination of 5+ years of research and development, NvisiLink tech is protected by 20+ domestic and international patents and has benefitted from forward thinking investors in the US Department of Defense as well as private investors.

Dr. John Terry is a highly sought-after expert on wireless networks, protocols, and innovation. He has over 30 years of experience in collaborating with multiple market players, including Nokia, AT&T, Verizon, Raytheon, and Halliburton. He also holds 31 domestic and over 40 international patents.

We are exciting about this opportunity to bring a groundbreaking technology to the marketplace that provide more protection to the consumer.

Please visit our campaign at http://www.startengine.com/espre