New Cryptocurrency Charity Token FAAM Coin Released to Benefit Disenfranchised Communities
Pre-sale for disruptive cryptocurrency ends September 22YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAAM Coin today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency to “equal the playing field” for financially at-risk families and individuals. The purpose of FAAM Coin as a charitable endeavor is to establish economic stability and freedom for those in need.
The charitable token is designed to serve the community through education, P2P circulative transactions, blockchain integration and community-driven projects. FAAM Coin cryptocurrency allows for peer-to-peer transactions, while also allocating a portion of each transaction to be donated to charity through Tokenomics.
A FAAM Coin pre-sale is currently running and soon will be released on PancakeSwap. The pre-sale ends on September 22, 2021. The official launch date will be announced on the website and all social media platforms. PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) comparable Ethereum's Uniswap. However, it runs on the Binance Smart Chain instead. PancakeSwap enable users to swap tokens without an intermediary.
“One of the key goals of FAAM Coin is to establish, through more control, an easier way for people in need to conduct transactions,” said a spokesperson from FAAM Coin. “It is important to get the message out to families that cryptocurrency removes institutional banking bias. We are doing something different and positive to show poor and working-class families that they have the power to cut out the middleman – traditional financial institutions.”
The spokesperson continued, “In lieu of donating to one specific charity, FAAM Coin will be the charitable entity to distribute charitable donations within the community. Some people may ask, ‘Why not Bitcoin? Why not just use Bitcoin instead?’ The truth is, Bitcoin doesn’t have a charity function built into its platform.”
FAAM Coin was created by a group of friends who come from one of the poorest cities in the United States. The group’s first-hand experience of violence, red-lining zones, corruption, abandonment and additionally difficult inner-city issues has motivated and pushed the group to become “disruptors.” The motivation is to help people who suffer the most and help them help themselves.
A member of FAAM Coin explains, “We understand that disenfranchised communities receive little to no funding to make our situations better and our community ends up feeling like a yo-yo that’s being swung back and forth. We feel that there are no options to make things better for our communities, especially in Youngstown, where there really isn’t any opportunity. We decided to be proactive to help ourselves so we decided to create FAAM Coin.”
FAAM Coin is coded with Tokenomics, which allows daily accumulation for investors and an existing public charity wallet. This charity wallet will be front-facing, allowing the general public to easily track transactions on the website.
Funds will be donated to community programs, families and single parents in need of housing, down payments and rent assistance. A significant portion of the selected funds will be ear-marked for scholarships, school supplies and food distribution.
For more information, visit faamcoin.com.
