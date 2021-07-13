Mbanq Labs Virtual Demo Day to Showcase Game-changing FinTech Innovation
FinTech and digital banking are among the most lucrative, most innovative and fastest growing sectors for startups and entrepreneurs to be involved in.”SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital banking and FinTech accelerator, Mbanq Labs, has nurtured five more startups to help reinvent the financial technology landscape across the world.
— Daniel Ong, Mbanq's Accelerator Manager
The startups are ready to demonstrate the strength of their ideas and technological developments during a virtual demo day:
To be held via Zoom on Wednesday, 21st July, 2021, 15:00-17:00 (SGT).
The event is free to attend and includes networking with FinTech and digital banking leaders and presentations from teams of entrepreneurs:
Tokenizer:
How blockchain innovation will generate big profits in investment banking through token issuance and secondary trading.
Music Distribution Club Banking:
Can the glamour of the music biz synergize with digital banking?
Heirdom Capital:
Art investments worldwide will benefit from FinTech by implementing network effects to multiply liquidity and increase transparency.
Kickbates:
The latest ideas on card consolidation through open banking and a rewards platform with FX convenience.
Freedom Universal Bank:
FinTech opens seemingly unreal possibilities – get paid a monthly dividend and generate a Universal Basic Income (UBI). Find out how.
Daniel Ong, Labs Accelerator Manager, says, “Technological advances have made FinTech and digital banking among the most lucrative, most innovative and fastest growing sectors for startups and entrepreneurs to be involved in. Mbanq Labs provides the networks and resources for startups to transform into scalable businesses and leads innovation across this space.”
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs is a leading digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It provides training and wide-ranging support for technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks, as well as trendy Singapore office space for financial and technology startups in Southeast Asia and the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a strong global presence, the corporation sets up and operates banks and credit unions for dozens of clients throughout the USA, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, and continues to be one of the fastest-growing fintechs in the world.
Mbanq provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes core technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
To join the virtual demo day, click here.
