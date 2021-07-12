Global Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global transit and ground passenger transport market is expected to grow from $412.7 billion in 2020 to $460.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $634.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The transit and ground passenger transportation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The transit and ground passenger transport market consists of sales of transit and ground passenger transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation.

Trends In The Global Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market

Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs. Solar buses run on electric batteries which in some cases are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus. This improves fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries. Further, the technology has low maintenance components allowing the companies to save cost. For instance, Shenzhen in China converted its entire fleet of 16,000 buses to run entirely on electricity. This was made possible by making bus parking roofed with solar panels to enable charging facilities.

Global Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Segments:

The global transit and ground passenger transport market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport

Sub segments Covered: Commuter Rail Services (Metro And MMTS), Public Bus Services, Online Taxi Services, Tele And Offline Taxi Services, Limousine Services, Students Bus Services, Employee Bus Services

By Geography: The global transit and ground passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe is the largest region in the global transit and ground passenger transport market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Organizations Covered: Transport For London; Metropolitan Transportation Authority; MTR Corporation; Guangzhou Metro; Madrid Metro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

