Data Software Industry Trends Include The Use Of HTAP For Better Time Management

Database Software Market - By Type, By Deployment, By End User,And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Data Software Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major trends gaining traction in the database software industry is the use of Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing Systems (HTAP) to reduce the data processing time. HTAP is an in-memory database which allows user to store data without compromising transactions or analytical workloads and to perform online transaction processing and online analytical processing without duplicating data. This helps to reduce data processing and data retrieval time and also helps in real-time decision making. HTAP performs online-analysis simultaneously with data processing. IN 2016, IBM released IBM DB2 12, a HTAP platform that has in-memory capabilities and boosts real-time analytic processing 100 times over the previous versions.

The database software market consists of sales of database software which are used to develop, modify, and maintain database records and files. This software enables users to store data in the form of tables, fields and columns and recover them directly and/or through programmatic access. Database software is used for several reasons ranging from compiling client lists, maintaining bookkeeping tasks to running online websites.

Read More On The Data Software Global Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

The global database software market size declined from $149.2 billion in 2019 to $146.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.7%. The decline was mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $201.2 billion in 2023.

The major players with database software market shares are Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon, Redis, Teradata, Couch base, SQLite, MongoDB, Tandem, Mark Logic, ArangoDB, MariaDB, TablePlus, EnterpriseOB, RavenDB, NCR, Pervasive Software, FileMaker Inc., Software AG, HP (Vertica System), Informatica Corporation, InterSystems, iWay Software (subsidiary of IBI), MetaMatrix (subsidiary of Red Hat), Actian Corporation.

The global database software market is segmented by type into database operation management, database maintenance management, by end user into BFSI (Banking and Financial Services), IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare, aerospace & defense, others, and by deployment into cloud, on-premise.

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data software market overview, forecast data software market size and growth for the whole market, data software market, data software market analysis, data software market segments and geographies, data software market trends, data software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Data Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2425&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-processes-outsourcing-market

Cloud Services Market - By Segments (Infrastructure As A Services (IaaS), Platform As A Services (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS), Business Process As A Services (BPaaS)), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/