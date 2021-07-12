Global Truck Transport Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Truck Transport Market 2021-2030

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Truck Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global truck transport market is expected to grow from $1429.2 billion in 2020 to $1574.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2132 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The truck transportation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The truck transport market consists of sales of truck transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of cargo using motor vehicles, such as trucks and tractor-trailers. This market does not include household and office goods transportation services.

Trends In The Global Truck Transport Market

Fleet regionalization is being widely adopted by truck transportation companies to reduce operational costs and increase transportation efficiencies. As a result, companies involved in the truck transportation business are gradually shifting their services from international and national level to the regional level. Regionalization of fleets enables truck transportation companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs, improves driver and truck turnaround time. Major advantages of fleet regionalization include increased ports of entry, intermodal system capabilities and shorter travel distances.

Global Truck Transport Market Segments:

The global truck transport market is further segmented based on type, application, size and geography.

By Type: General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking

By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

Subsegments Covered: Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking, Automobiles And Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods

By Geography: The global truck transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global truck transport market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2020.

The truck transport global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Truck Transport Market Organizations Covered: C.Robinson; J.Hunt Transport Services; YRC Freight; Swift Transportation; Landstar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

